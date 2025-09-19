Oklahoma open primaries, social studies standards, drag shows and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about the Oklahoma Supreme Court clearing the way for an initiative petition to change primary elections in Oklahoma, the high court also putting a hold on controversial social studies standards and Superintendent Ryan Walters threatening the teaching licenses of educators who comment negatively about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The trio also discusses a special election to replace Rep. Ty Burns who resigned amid allegations of domestic violence and Attorney General Gentner Drummond releases a legal opinion on obscene material in drag shows.