The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Elections today, dark money study & snowplow naming contest winners

Published October 14, 2025 at 6:10 AM CDT
Local headlines for Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Voters in 27 counties are deciding on several local issues. (KOSU)

Study puts focus on “dark money” on Oklahoma elections. (KOSU)

Food advocates worry about the federal shutdown on WIC programs. (KOSU)

Drummond questions the insurance commissioner over homeowner rates. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma residents celebrate the release of Israeli hostages. (NewsOK)

Educators are celebrating the changes under the state’s cell phone ban. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa Community Conversation focuses on the city’s most pressing needs. (Tulsa World)

Developers in OKC seek a $2.5M TIF for Midtown project. (NewsOK)

A festival in Anadarko celebrates the mystery and stories of Bigfoot. (KOSU)

OKC’s First Americans Museum celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day. (NewsOK)

Tribes in Tulsa celebrate Native American Day. (Tulsa World)

ODOT announces the winners of its snowplow naming contest. (KOSU)

