Winners announced in Oklahoma's first-ever snowplow naming contest

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:20 AM CDT
Oklahoma Department of Transportation

There’s no snow in Oklahoma’s immediate forecast, but there are flurries of creativity as the state Department of Transportation announces the winners of the state’s first-ever snowplow naming contest.

When winter weather eventually arrives in Oklahoma, a fleet of 24 named snowplows (and hundreds more anonymous ones) will be ready to respond.

Oklahoma students from kindergarten through twelfth grade submitted name ideas, and the public voted on finalists earlier this month.

ODOT Program Manager Caitlyn Carolus, who oversaw the contest, commended the creative submissions in a statement.

“Our crews work long hours in tough winter conditions to keep highways safe for the traveling public, and this contest is a fun way to recognize their dedication while connecting students and families to the important work they do,” Carolus said.

Now, each of the department’s eight field districts has three freshly named plows. And Oklahomans will be able to follow their exploits during winter weather using a new online dashboard that will launch Oct. 27.

Tags
Local News Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT)wintersnow
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
