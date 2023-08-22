Public radio project returns to Oklahoma, seeks early-career journalists

Next Generation Radio, OSU School of Media & Strategic Communications and KOSU are seeking college and early-career journalists for 2023 NPR NextGenRadio: Indigenous.

This five-day, digital-first workshop will take place in Tulsa during the week of Oct. 1-6.

The project is offered at no cost to college or early-career journalists, and is an immersive training opportunity to learn more about non-narrated audio storytelling, and other forms of digital journalism.

The project will be conducted remotely and in-person. Participants, paired with a more experienced partner and advisor throughout the workshop, will find and produce these multimedia stories.

Since 2013, Next Generation Radio has trained more than 300 journalists who have gone on to work for NPR, American Public Media, PRX and dozens of public radio stations across the country. Notable alumni include Audie Cornish and Shereen Marisol Meraji.

Former KOSU reporter and Oklahoma State University alumnus Doug Mitchell ('86) is the founder and project director of Next Generation Radio. He also serves as a consultant and advisor to many national and international journalism organizations.

Apply by Sunday, September 10 here.