KOSU welcomes Peggy Dodd as news intern

KOSU | By Peggy Dodd
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

KOSU is welcoming a new intern and voice to our airwaves.

Peggy Dodd joined KOSU as an intern in May 2023, as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.

Dodd is originally from Jones, Oklahoma and currently attends the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where she studies journalism and women and gender studies.

In addition to her studies, she also writes for the OU Daily, the university's independent student-run newspaper, covering city matters.

We hope you'll join us in welcoming Peggy to the KOSU team.

Peggy Dodd
Peggy Dodd is an intern at KOSU.
