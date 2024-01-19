KOSU seeks Scripps Howard intern for summer 2024

KOSU is looking for an aspiring journalist to join the station as a Scripps Howard intern.

The intern will work with our news team on daily news and long-term projects, learning how to write and record news reports for radio and produce digitally focused reports. The Scripps Howard Fund internship program is available to college students or 2024 college graduates and is aimed at giving students of diverse backgrounds a high-quality, hands-on experience.

The 10-week program pays $15 an hour and will be based at KOSU’s newsroom in Oklahoma City during summer 2024.

KOSU wants interns prepared to work in a public radio newsroom the day they complete their fellowship program. We will train them in what they’re interested in, but especially in helping file spot stories for newscasts and feature stories to be aired during news magazine broadcasts.

Last year's fellowship intern worked on a wide range of stories on topics as varied as Oklahoma's rural physician shortage to Oklahoma City's Hot Girl Walk TikTok trend.

Thanks to support from the Scripps Howard Fund, the internship will feature weekly training sessions with fellow interns from across the country. The program is also supported by the Institute for Nonprofit News.

You can apply for the fellowship program here. The deadline to apply is February 1.

If you have any questions, please email newsdirector@kosu.org.