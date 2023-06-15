Former KOSU reporter Seth Bodine part of Better Newspaper Contest award-winning collaboration

Former KOSU reporter Seth Bodine was part of an award-winning report on regulation in Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry.

The report was awarded first place in the "Feature Story" category in the Oklahoma Press Association's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

In a collaboration with The Frontier's Clifton Adcock, Bodine told how loopholes in state residency requirements led to an influx of out-of-state investment through 'ghost owners.'

"The story takes a look at the subject from different angles, giving a full picture without weighing it down," the judges wrote.

Seth Bodine

The story previously took second place in the category of "Radio: Investigative and Enterprise Reporting" for the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, Professional Chapter awards in 2022.

Bodine worked at KOSU from June 2020 to February 2022 as a corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country.

The award-winning story was Bodine's final in-depth report for KOSU before taking a job at the Texas nonprofit journalism outlet Fort Worth Report.