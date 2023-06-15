© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Former KOSU reporter Seth Bodine part of Better Newspaper Contest award-winning collaboration

KOSU | By KOSU News,
Seth Bodine
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Marijuana growing at Iris Farms outside Stillwater, Okla.
Seth Bodine / KOSU
/
Marijuana growing at Iris Farms outside Stillwater, Okla.

Former KOSU reporter Seth Bodine was part of an award-winning report on regulation in Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry.

The report was awarded first place in the "Feature Story" category in the Oklahoma Press Association's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

In a collaboration with The Frontier's Clifton Adcock, Bodine told how loopholes in state residency requirements led to an influx of out-of-state investment through 'ghost owners.'

"The story takes a look at the subject from different angles, giving a full picture without weighing it down," the judges wrote.

Seth Bodine

The story previously took second place in the category of "Radio: Investigative and Enterprise Reporting" for the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, Professional Chapter awards in 2022.

Bodine worked at KOSU from June 2020 to February 2022 as a corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country.

The award-winning story was Bodine's final in-depth report for KOSU before taking a job at the Texas nonprofit journalism outlet Fort Worth Report.

* indicates required

Tags
Local News station news
KOSU News
The KOSU news team curates news of interest to Oklahomans from various sources around the world. Our hope is inform, educate, and entertain.
See stories by KOSU News
Seth Bodine
Seth Bodine was KOSU's agriculture and rural issues reporter from June 2020 to February 2022.
See stories by Seth Bodine
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content