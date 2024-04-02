Headlines: Edmond Schools library books, Election Day & Cowboy’s newest coach

Edmond Schools reiterates its position in filing over SDE library book ban. (NewsOK)

Catholic charter school challenges could start moving soon. (NewsOK)

A hearing against the cofounders of Epic Charter Schools finishes its first week. (KOSU)

Oklahomans in 68 counties are voting today in local elections. (KOSU)

Voters in northeast Oklahoma are deciding on school board elections. (Tulsa World)

Candidate filing takes place this week. (KOSU)

Bill protecting poultry producers from environmental lawsuit passes committee. (Tulsa World)

Panel advances bill targeting racially discriminatory covenants. (Tulsa World)

Legislation passing out of committee provides funding to the Ethics Commission. (Tulsa World)

Mental health advocates break ground on new OKC facility. (KOSU)

Dan Straughan talks about his time with the Homeless Alliance. (KOSU)

Tulsa area United Way celebrates centennial. (Tulsa World)

Stitt and Choctaw Nation agree to 10-year tobacco compact. (NewsOK)

Drivers on I-35 can expect delays with construction near the I-40, I-235 junction. (NewsOK)

New map shows less of Oklahoma in the solar eclipse path of totality. (NewsOK)

Members of the band “The Great Divide” talk about history of Red Dirt music. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club begins new season with new name. (KOSU)

OSU hires a new men’s basketball coach. (KOSU)