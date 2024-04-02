© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma City Baseball Club starts new season with new name

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Oklahoma City Baseball Club players practice at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Oklahoma City Baseball Club
Oklahoma City Baseball Club players practice at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City’s minor league baseball team is starting up their new season with a new name.

The squad will play their first home series this week after losing two out of three on the road in Tacoma, Washington.

There are high hopes for a home season opener against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. They are the Dodgers no more, but the newly minted Oklahoma City Baseball Club will still be defending their Pacific League championship crown.

“Obviously it's a whole different team this year,” Manager Travis Barbary said. “But some of the new guys we brought in, I feel like add character to the clubhouse and, very talented on the field.”

The team previously announced it will spend a year with its generic moniker before identifying a new permanent identity beginning with the 2025 season.

The club will continue its affiliation with Major League Baseball’s L-A Dodgers, but the MLB squad no longer has an ownership stake in the OKC team.

To see the team's full schedule visit their website.

* indicates required
Tags
Sports baseballOklahoma City DodgersOklahoma City
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content