Oklahoma City Baseball Club starts new season with new name

Oklahoma City’s minor league baseball team is starting up their new season with a new name.

The squad will play their first home series this week after losing two out of three on the road in Tacoma, Washington.

There are high hopes for a home season opener against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. They are the Dodgers no more, but the newly minted Oklahoma City Baseball Club will still be defending their Pacific League championship crown.

“Obviously it's a whole different team this year,” Manager Travis Barbary said. “But some of the new guys we brought in, I feel like add character to the clubhouse and, very talented on the field.”

The team previously announced it will spend a year with its generic moniker before identifying a new permanent identity beginning with the 2025 season.

The club will continue its affiliation with Major League Baseball’s L-A Dodgers, but the MLB squad no longer has an ownership stake in the OKC team.

To see the team's full schedule visit their website.