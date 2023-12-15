Oklahoma City's minor league baseball team is re-branding

Goodbye Dodgers, hello Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

That new nickname is temporary just for 2024. The team announced it will spend a year with the generic moniker before identifying a new “permanent” identity beginning with the 2025 season.

“For the last nine years, it has been an honor and a privilege to share one of the most iconic brands in all of professional sports,” Oklahoma City Baseball Club President and General Manager Michael Byrnes said in a statement about the change. “However, we’re excited this new era affords us the opportunity to strengthen our connection to our community and reinforce that we are Oklahoma City’s team.”

The team will continue its affiliation with Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers. But in its announcement of the move, the franchise explained, ”the Los Angeles Dodgers were part of our team ownership group until 2021, and although we are so proud of our ongoing affiliation with the Dodgers, we also feel the time is right to celebrate what professional baseball means to our hometown.”

The Baseball Club will begin its season in April with games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.