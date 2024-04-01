© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma State names Steve Lutz as new men's basketball coach

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published April 1, 2024 at 5:18 PM CDT

Oklahoma State has a new men’s basketball coach.

Steve Lutz was announced as the Cowboys’ 21st head coach on Monday, in the form of a social media announcement by the program.

Lutz comes to OSU after just one year at Western Kentucky, where he led the Hilltoppers to their first Conference USA title and first NCAA Tournament berth in 11 seasons.

Prior to that, he spent two seasons as head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, leading them to two conference titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Lutz was formerly an assistant coach at several schools, including Purdue, Creighton and SMU.

He takes over for Mike Boynton, who was let go on March 14 after seven seasons with OSU. The Cowboys finished last season with a record of 12 wins and 20 losses.

Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
