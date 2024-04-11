© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma State University wrestling coach John Smith retiring after three decades

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:15 PM CDT
OSU wrestling coach John Smith.
OSU Athletics
OSU wrestling coach John Smith.

Oklahoma State University wrestling legend John Smith is retiring.

The Del City native has been a fixture in OSU wrestling for a generation.

Smith was head coach in Stillwater for more than three decades, leading the Cowboys to five NCAA team titles, 33 individual national championships and coaching wrestlers during 153 All-American seasons. He also coached Team USA in two Olympic Games.

"It has been an honor to coach for more than 32 years at the same institution," Smith said in a news release. "I can't even begin to tell you what Oklahoma State has done for me, my wife, my immediate family and brothers and sisters who all graduated from OSU. My journey started at age 17 here at Oklahoma State and it has allowed me to accomplish everything I ever wanted."

As a wrestler, Smith won two Olympic Gold Medals, six consecutive world championships and two national NCAA individual championships at OSU.

He is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, a two-time national coach of the year and a 15-time conference coach of the year.

Cowboy assistant — and former OSU wrestler — Coleman Scott will serve as interim head coach. Scott previously worked as head coach at the University of North Carolina before returning to Stillwater last August for his associate head coach role.

Tags
Sports Oklahoma State UniversityStillwaterwrestling
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
