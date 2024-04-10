Some changes coming to Stillwater roads following OSU pedestrian safety review

In response to recent pedestrian collisions resulting in injuries and the death of a student, Oklahoma State University is enhancing pedestrian safety on its Stillwater campus.

Following the formation of the Pedestrian Safety Task Force at the end of February, OSU has wasted no time in implementing safety measures. They include a reduction of the speed limit on Monroe Street from McElroy Road to Hall of Fame Avenue from 30 to 20 mph, and a four-way stop was added at the intersection of Scott Avenue and Monroe Street.

Joe Weaver, Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance at OSU, leads the Pedestrian Safety Task Force and expressed satisfaction with the progress made thus far.

"We've assembled a quality group who take their mission seriously. They're already making a difference across our campus community," Weaver said.

Looking ahead, OSU has enlisted the services of a traffic engineering company to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of all areas of the campus.

With pedestrian safety at the forefront of its priorities, the university is taking proactive steps to address concerns and enhance safety measures on campus, it said in the release.