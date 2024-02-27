Oklahoma State University responds to recent incidents of pedestrians struck by vehicles

Oklahoma State University has a new Pedestrian Safety Task Force in response to recent collisions resulting in injuries and one fatality.

OSU’s task force has already met and is looking at ways to improve safety for people walking on and around campus.

The task force was formed in following the death of 19-year-old Gabrielle Claudia Long, who was killed in a hit-and-run on campus last week. Another student was injured in a collision inside a parking garage later that same day.

OSU officials say they are taking the necessary steps to ensure student and employee safety on campus.

Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance Joe Weaver is leading the project. He says about a dozen students and staff members have been selected to the task force. They are planning to meet weekly, expecting action items within the next month.

The group will study incidents in recent years, review police reports from collisions and develop recommendations to improve the safety of pedestrians in the campus community.