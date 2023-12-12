Headlines: Thunder arena voting, TPS Superintendent Ebony Johnson & Golden Globe nods

Critics of arena vote hold forum on the night before the election. (NewsOK)

Tulsa School Board selects Ebony Johnson as permanent superintendent. (Oklahoma Voice)

Superintendent Johnson blasts Walters for memo. (Tulsa World)

A State lawmaker takes aim at Superintendent Walters and one of his aides. (KOSU)

Walters officially releases plan to tie accreditation to test scores. (NewsOK)

Group calls for federal control over the Oklahoma County Jail. (NewsOK)

Three men face indictments stemming from killings at an illegal marijuana grow farm. (KOSU)

Parole Board seeks stiffer commutation requirements. (Oklahoma Watch)

Concern is rising over toxic floods from Tar Creek. (NewsOK)

Officials honor plane crash victims as “force for good”. (NewsOK)

A proposed train route from Oklahoma to Kansas is getting federal funding. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City Jewish community gathers for Festival of Lights. (NewsOK)

Tree Farms are working to spread the holiday spirit. (KOSU)

“Killer of the Flower Moon” earns seven Golden Globe nominations. (Tulsa World)