Three men face conspiracy charges in grand jury indictment for involvement in Oklahoma illegal cannabis grow operation

A multi-county grand jury is indicting three men for being involved in an illegal marijuana farm where four people were killed in Kingfisher County last year.

Prosecutors accuse Kevin Paul Pham and Alex Shiang Lin Chang of paying

Richard Gregorio Ignacio to be a “straw owner” for grow operations in the state, serving as a front for out-of-state residents.

People living outside of Oklahoma cannot legally have an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority license or register with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond touted the case as a reflection of his office’s commitment to enforce state laws.

“While there are many law-abiding participants in the state’s medical marijuana industry, law enforcement has seen an influx of others who are using the situation to supply black-market marijuana throughout the country,” Drummond said in a statement.

All three are accused of conspiracy against the state and a pattern of criminal offenses. Pham and Ignacio face six counts of filing forged documents and one count of aggravated manufacturing of marijuana.

In total, Pham is facing 13 counts including possession of a firearm after a former conviction.