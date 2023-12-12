An audio postcard from Norman's Wells Christmas Tree Farm

Oklahoma tree farms are selling Christmas trees and greenery for the holiday season.

The state has about 20 farms where people can chop down a tree or choose a pre-cut evergreen. Spots like the Wells Christmas Tree Farm in Norman.

"It's not just coming to make a purchase," owner Katy Wells said of visiting her farm in December. "It's really making those lifetime memories. And then when we get to see the customers come back or, you know, people have gotten engaged out here, and then they get married, and then they bring their babies out here."

KOSU’s Anna Pope met Katy and Jesse Wells at their Christmas tree farm in Norman and brought back this audio postcard. Listen at the link above.