An audio postcard from Norman's Wells Christmas Tree Farm

KOSU | By Anna Pope
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Katy and Jesse Wells walk among their trees.
1 of 4  — IMG_2638.JPG
Katy and Jesse Wells walk among their trees.
Anna Pope / KOSU
The Watkins family take home their new Christmas tree.
2 of 4  — IMG_2631.JPG
The Watkins family take home their new Christmas tree.
Anna Pope / KOSU
The farm's visitors play games while listening to live music.
3 of 4  — IMG_2658.JPG
The farm's visitors play games while listening to live music.
Anna Pope / KOSU
Bundled trees are organized by height in feet on the Christmas tree farm.
4 of 4  — IMG_2633.JPG
Bundled trees are organized by height in feet on the Christmas tree farm.
Anna Pope / KOSU

Oklahoma tree farms are selling Christmas trees and greenery for the holiday season.

The state has about 20 farms where people can chop down a tree or choose a pre-cut evergreen. Spots like the Wells Christmas Tree Farm in Norman.

"It's not just coming to make a purchase," owner Katy Wells said of visiting her farm in December. "It's really making those lifetime memories. And then when we get to see the customers come back or, you know, people have gotten engaged out here, and then they get married, and then they bring their babies out here."

KOSU’s Anna Pope met Katy and Jesse Wells at their Christmas tree farm in Norman and brought back this audio postcard. Listen at the link above.

Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
