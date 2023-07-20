Headlines: Tribal sovereignty, foreclosures increasing & Vinita theme park

Tensions grow over tribal sovereignty. (Tulsa World)

Fact checking Governor Stitt's statement on indigenous drivers. (KOSU)

State Senate leader calls Governor Stitt ineffective in tribal issues. (KOSU)

Authorities arrest suspect in bomb threat at the Attorney General’s office. (KOSU)

State agents seize millions of dollars in marijuana from OKC warehouse. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole moves to block LGBTQ projects. (NewsOK)

Rural hospitals in Oklahoma are choosing to not take advantage of federal funds. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma’s 988 Mental Health Lifeline sees 40K callers in first year. (NewsOK)

Home foreclosures are increasing in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Judge comes under fire for texting and using social media during murder trial. (NewsOK)

Two Oklahomans invited to hear Israeli president’s speech. (NewsOK)

FEMA approves storm assistance for damage from last month. (Tulsa World)

High humidity and heat bursts are making for unusual summer weather. (KOSU)

Midwest farmers hope recent rains make a dent in drought. (KOSU)

Panel backs apartment plan at former Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health site. (Tulsa World)

Improvements are coming to three northeast OKC parks. (KOSU)

Vinita is getting a $2B theme park. (KOSU)