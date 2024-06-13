Headlines: Special Session, Race Massacre survivors & Cherokee Pride Month

State Senators arrive at the capitol for a very short special session. (KOSU)

Governor signs the state’s $12.47B budget. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa approves a budget of more than a billion dollars. (Tulsa World)

Embattled Tulsa city councilor announces he’s not seeking reelection. (Tulsa World)

In OKC’s SD48, two women vie for seat. (NewsOK)

Four Democratic candidates are wanting to replace Rep. Mauree Turner. (NewsOK)

Filing for Tulsa city official elections comes to an end. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County faces a bond rating drop after delay in financial reports. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors lose case in State’s highest court. (KOSU)

Prosecution rests in Tulsa police officers’ trial. (Tulsa World)

Governor’s task force touts law enforcement cooperation. (Tulsa World)

OU completes the state’s first liver transplant to treat bile duct cancer. (KOSU)

Southern Baptists vote against in vitro fertilization. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma colleges are turning to artificial intelligence degree programs. (KOSU)

Concerns are growing over pollution in southwest Oklahoma, (KOSU)

Meteorologists warn of hot days ahead. (NewsOK)

“Tulsa King” crew returns to Oklahoma for establishing shots. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation celebrates Pride Month. (KOSU)