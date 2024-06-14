Headlines: Ryan Walters’ advisor, primary elections & Oklahoma movie debut

Scrutiny is growing over the top advisor for Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KFOR)

Similar lawsuits could come after high court ruling on Edmond library books. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are taking part in the second day of early voting for primaries. (NewsOK)

Republican primary in Yukon will decide new representation for HD60. (NewsOK)

Two Republicans are competing to take on incumbent Democrat in HD79. (Tulsa World)

Political newcomer takes on Democratic incumbent in HD99. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt wants Oklahoma to prepare for war between U.S. and China. (KOSU)

Investigators trace Ascension St. John cyberattack to tainted file. (Tulsa World)

Regulators allow vehicle towing companies to raise rates. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa police office found not guilty for involvement in shooting. (Tulsa World)

OCPD lieutenant cleared in fatal shooting. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is getting $9.8M after settlement with Johnson & Johnson. (KOSU)

46 minors from 21 countries receive U.S. citizenship. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Military History Center holds Flag Day. (Tulsa World)

Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across the state. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park head back outside. (NewsOK)

Latin music scene is growing in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma film gets debut in Japan. (KOSU)