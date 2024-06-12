Headlines: Edmond library books, upcoming primaries & Miss Oklahoma

State Supreme Court rules in favor of Edmond Schools on library books. (Oklahoma Voice)

National study shows Oklahoma is falling short on its children. (KOSU)

Senate plans to hold quick special session today. (NewsOK)

Dark money and personal wealth are influencing the upcoming primaries. (Tulsa World)

President Pro Tem-elect faces challenge in upcoming primary. (NewsOK)

Tulsa incumbent representative faces Bixby mayor in SD25 GOP primary. (Tulsa World)

Four Republicans hope to take over for term limited Representative Mark McBride. (NewsOK)

More candidates file for city office elections. (Tulsa World)

OCU School of Law announces new Tribal Sovereignty Institute. (KOSU)

Attorney General says state can’t tax tribal citizens on reservations. (NewsOK)

Trial begins for Tulsa police officer facing felony. (Tulsa World)

Another death row inmate loses final appeal to avoid execution. (NewsOK)

Former Yukon man finally get extradited back to the U.S. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is getting some money from a baby powder lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

State Department of Education offers more teacher bonuses. (Tulsa World)

Former Union student fills vacancy on school board. (Tulsa World)

DeadCenter Film Festival includes a feature about Oklahoma pollution. (KOSU)

Equipment malfunctions cause delays at Tulsa International Airport. (Tulsa World)

Fundraiser for Toby Keith Foundation sets record of $3.1M. (NewsOK)

Wagoner native wins Miss Oklahoma crown. (Tulsa World)