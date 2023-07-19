Improvements coming to three northeast Oklahoma City parks

Oklahoma City is seeking ideas about improvements to three parks in Northeast OKC: Booker T. Washington Park, Northeast Park and Minnis Lakeview Park.

The updates will be funded by the MAPS4 program, a temporary penny sales tax used to fund public improvements.

MAPS4 includes $5 million dedicated for renovations at Booker T. Washington Park, $2 million for enhancements to Northeast Park and $500,000 for improvements at Minnis Lakeview Park, according to the city.

David Todd is the MAPS4 program manager. He said plans for park improvements will be made using ideas from nearby residents.

To collect input, Oklahoma City is hosting a public meeting the evening of July 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the city’s newest rec center – the Willa D. Johnson Center – in Frederick Douglass Park, 909 Frederick Douglass Avenue.

“This meeting offers a unique opportunity for us to focus on these three distinctive parks in Northeast Oklahoma City to truly understand the needs and wants of the community,” Todd said in a news release.

Online surveys are also open.