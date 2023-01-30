Isabel Nissley is an intern at KOSU. She joined the station in June 2023 through the Scripps Howard Fund nonprofit newsroom program.

Nissley previously worked at nonprofit, audience-supported news organizations in Ohio and Michigan: the Athens County Independent, Matter News and Interlochen Public Radio. She is a journalist because of her love for storytelling, connecting with people and learning. This fall, Nissley will begin her senior year at Ohio University, where she studies journalism and geography.