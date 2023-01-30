Isabel NissleyNews Intern
Isabel Nissley is an intern at KOSU. She joined the station in June 2023 through the Scripps Howard Fund nonprofit newsroom program.
Nissley previously worked at nonprofit, audience-supported news organizations in Ohio and Michigan: the Athens County Independent, Matter News and Interlochen Public Radio. She is a journalist because of her love for storytelling, connecting with people and learning. This fall, Nissley will begin her senior year at Ohio University, where she studies journalism and geography.