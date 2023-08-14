© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Report: Oklahoma City's rental market cools in second quarter

KOSU | By Isabel Nissley
Published August 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT
Annual inflation accelerated slightly in July, although the uptick was modest and within expectations.
Kateleigh Mills / KOSU
An open house sign in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Asking prices for apartments of all sizes fell during the past few months in Oklahoma City. That’s according to a second quarter report from the OKC-based NAI Sullivan Group.

From the first to the second quarter of 2023, monthly rents decreased 13.3%. That follows months of “astronomical rents” for OKC apartments in quarter one.

The cooling costs of multifamily housing is not necessarily shocking, the report says.

Falling prices and increasing numbers of transactions are indications that inflation-reduction measures taken by the federal government could be working.

The average monthly asking price for a studio apartment in OKC this year is $953. One-bedroom rents averaged $932 per unit. For two-bedroom units, average monthly rent is $950 and for three or more-bedroom units, rents average $993.

The multifamily housing market is slowly stabilizing, the report says. OKC residents could see rental prices continue to level off following the past few years’ “COVID premium.”

New housing is also being built in the Oklahoma City metro. More than 3,470 units of multifamily space were under construction by the end of quarter two.

The properties with the most planned, rentable housing are 444 units at 10401 West Reno Ave., in Oklahoma City, and 339 units at 4300 Caravel Dr., in Yukon. The projects are set to be completed by October 2024 and September 2023, respectively, according to the NAI Sullivan Group report.

* indicates required

Tags
Local News housingOklahoma CityYukoneconomy
Isabel Nissley
Isabel Nissley is an intern at KOSU. She joined the station in June 2023 through the Scripps Howard Fund nonprofit newsroom program.
See stories by Isabel Nissley
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content