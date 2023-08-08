Oklahoma Attorney General raises $225K, topping state officials' campaign contributions

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has received nearly a quarter million dollars in campaign contributions this year. Most of those donations – approximately $203,000 – came from individuals, according to quarterly reports filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Drummond’s fundraising numbers are high compared to other state officials’, The Oklahoman reports. For example, Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters received one campaign donation this year: $250 from a North Carolina man.

Oklahomans elected Drummond to office in 2022. After taking office in January, Drummond requested more time between executions and disputed federal environmental regulation of smog emissions and fishing.

Recently, Drummond took over gaming compact negotiations with tribal nations from Gov. Kevin Stitt, citing costly litigation and the governor’s refusal to follow the law.

The Attorney General closed out June with more than $502,000 in his campaign account.

His term ends in 2027. He could run for re-election or consider a run for governor in 2026 when Stitt will be term-limited.