Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Immigration legislation, House budget proposal, Superintendent Ryan Walters and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published April 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a new immigration bill unveiled by legislative leadership earlier this week, the State House releasing a budget proposal to include a tax cut already rejected by the Senate and lawmakers in the House rejecting a measure to eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission.

The trio also discusses a new report showing more than 130 people have left the State Department of Education since Superintendent Ryan Walters took office in January of last year and the lobbyist for the SDE getting grilled by lawmakers for the 21 new rules created at the agency.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionimmigration / migrationRyan WaltersOklahoma Department of Education
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
