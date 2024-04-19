Immigration legislation, House budget proposal, Superintendent Ryan Walters and more

This week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a new immigration bill unveiled by legislative leadership earlier this week, the State House releasing a budget proposal to include a tax cut already rejected by the Senate and lawmakers in the House rejecting a measure to eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission.

The trio also discusses a new report showing more than 130 people have left the State Department of Education since Superintendent Ryan Walters took office in January of last year and the lobbyist for the SDE getting grilled by lawmakers for the 21 new rules created at the agency.