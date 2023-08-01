Haul Pass program offers free transit for Oklahoma City students

School’s not back in session yet, but Oklahoma City students can now get a Haul Pass. Starting August 1, EMBARK is offering free bus passes for all students in the metro.

EMBARK’s Haul Pass program expanded this year. Now, students up to 18 years old can enroll and have access to EMBARK’s bus, streetcar and rapid transit services anytime, for free.

The Haul Pass program began in 2014 through a partnership between EMBARK, the City of OKC, and the Oklahoma City Public Schools District.

The agencies hoped providing free access to buses would meet students’ transportation needs and encourage public transit use.

EMBARK also collaborates with metro area schools through the Road Scholars program, providing free transportation on city buses for educational field trips.

The Haul Pass program allows students to travel on all routes at any time. To board the bus, students must show their Haul Pass via a physical or digital pass.

To enroll in this year’s program, students can complete an online form or visit the downtown Transit Center’s customer service desk, near the southeast entrance.

The form requires students age 12 to 18 to provide proof of age via a birth certificate, driver's license, student identification, proof of current school enrollment, transcript, or state/military ID. All students also must provide a clear photograph of themselves.