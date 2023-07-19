© 2021 KOSU
Suspect in custody after bomb threat to Oklahoma Attorney General's office

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol SUV and pickup truck sit in front of a tan, three-story building. There are a couple of green trees and street signs for NE 21st St and N Stilles Ave. No people are visible.
Graycen Wheeler
/
KOSU
Oklahoma Highway Patrol formed a perimeter around the building that houses the Attorney General's office.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol evacuated a state government building that houses Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Highway Patrol confirmed someone called in a bomb threat to its dispatchers, which included a vehicle description.

After evacuating the premises, which are near the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, the Highway Patrol set up a perimeter and stopped a vehicle that matched the caller’s description. They took the driver, who they believe made the call, into custody.

After searching the car, the parking lot and the AG’s office, Highway Patrol found no sign of any explosives. It was about an hour between the initial call and the all-clear.

The threat disrupted ongoing grand jury proceedings, according to a report from Fox25.

Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
