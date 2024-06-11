Headlines: Oklahoma County jail, medical marijuana recall & Bedlam basketball hopes

Oklahoma County moves forward with purchasing land near Del City for new jail. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt calls for a special session on Wednesday. (KOSU)

Oklahoma ranks 46th in overall child well-being and 49th in education. (Tulsa World)

CD4 primary race could come down to Bondar and Cole. (NewsOK)

NE Oklahoma’s HD23 Republicans selecting new legislator next week. (Tulsa World)

Incumbent senator from SD37 faces challenger in primary. (Tulsa World)

Filing begins for Tulsa mayor and other city officials. (Tulsa World)

Marijuana officials order recall of certain products. (Tulsa World)

OKC legal nonprofit helps people with warrants clear the slate. (KOSU)

Oklahoma teen survives shark bite while vacationing in Texas. (NewsOK)

TU’s Switchyard wins James Beard Award. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is already seeing above average temperatures as we head into summer. (KOSU)

Shawnee tribal leaders in Oklahoma are celebrating a state park in Ohio. (KOSU)

OSU basketball coach says Bedlam plans are in the works. (Tulsa World)