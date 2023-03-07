© 2021 KOSU
Headlines: Recreational marijuana vote, fuel prices probe & Oklahoman on “American Idol”

Published March 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST
Local headlines for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Oklahomans head to polls today to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana. (KOSU)

Both sides make closing arguments for State Question 820. (NewsOK)

Recreational marijuana passage could mean more Texas dollars in Oklahoma. (AP)

Overdose deaths in Oklahoma increase 22%. (Journal Record)

Corporation Commissioner asks AG to probe gas price inflation. (Tulsa World)

Congressional Republicans plan Oklahoma economic hearing in Yukon. (NewsOK)

Class-action lawsuit claims inmates are awaiting mental health care. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa School Board reopens applications for vacant seat. (Tulsa World)

Aerospace company offers internship to Tulsa-area high school students. (Tulsa World)

Feds working on solution to measure inflation in rural America. (KOSU)

Central Oklahoma is getting nearly $44M for transportation projects. (KOSU)

Broken Arrow resident advances on “American Idol” after singing to girlfriend. (Tulsa World)

