Headlines: Transgender law appeal, tech legal protections & black bears comeback
Local headlines for Tuesday, April 23, 2024
ACLU appeals lawsuit over Oklahoma’s transgender law. (Oklahoma Voice)
Case against Superintendent Ryan Walters moves forward after ruling. (NewsOK)
State Department of Education rules go before a House committee. (Tulsa World)
Lawmakers advance bills to change the petition process. (Tulsa World)
State House advances bill for the Arkansas River levee system. (Tulsa World)
Governor Stitt signs legislation allowing for anonymity in homemade food labels. (KOSU)
Oklahoma's top prosecutor opposes legal protections for tech companies. (KOSU)
Five found dead in Yukon-area home. (NewsOK)
Tulsa’s overall Equality Indicators show improvement. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma health care outcomes rank poorly in new study. (KGOU)
EMSA reports $202M annual economic impact. (Tulsa World)
Express stores in Oklahoma survive fashion retailers bankruptcy closures. (NewsOK)
Jewish students from OU find community while preparing Passover Seder. (NewsOK)
Tulsa students consult NASA for help with STEM project. (Tulsa World)
The black bear population is growing in the state. (Fox25)