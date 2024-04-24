© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: New OMES audit, illegal immigration bill & Thunder playoffs game two

Published April 24, 2024 at 6:52 AM CDT
Local headlines for Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Oklahoma’s top prosecutor calls for the resignation from the head of tourism. (KOSU)

Drummond seeks delay in court battle between governor and ClassWallet. (NewsOK)

Texas-style immigration bill heads to the governor. (Tulsa World)

Immigration bill protestors rally at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

Senate advances bill defining “female” at birth. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt is getting a Daylight Saving Time trigger bill. (Tulsa World)

Legislation makes insurance coverage more transparent. (KOSU)

Cherokee officials say no deal on car tag negotiations with governor. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Tom Cole talks about his Chickasaw heritage. (KOSU)

Officials are calling a Yukon-area case “a massacre”. (NewsOK)

Gang violence prompts grand jury to relocate from the AG’s office. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Natural Gas asks regulators for a rate hike. (KOSU)

Tulsa disputes federal railroad zoning. (Tulsa World)

Freezing-weather shelter near Automobile Alley gets approval. (NewsOK)

OKC considers proposal to raise city fees. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City planners want your opinions on backyard houses. (NewsOK)

United Methodists pastors from Oklahoma hope for LGBTQ+ changes. (NewsOK)

Project helps young Oklahoma artists of color make murals. (NewsOK)

Thunder gets ready for game two against the Pelicans. (NewsOK)

