Oklahoma Natural Gas seeks rate hike

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published April 24, 2024 at 4:50 AM CDT
Three gas meters against a white brick wall.
Martin Wilson
/
KOSU
Natural gas meters

Oklahoma Natural Gas is asking the state Corporation Commission to approve a rate hike that would cost the average utility customer about $2.50 more than they currently pay monthly.

The bump would add nearly $32 million to ONG’s base rate revenue, which they say would offset business costs and infrastructure investments. The Corporation Commission last approved a rate increase for ONG in November 2022.

The Corporation Commission’s administrative law judge will conduct a hearing to determine whether a price increase is justified beginning June 4th. The judge will hear public comment starting at 10 a.m. at 2401 North Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

Written comments may be emailed to PUDenergy@occ.ok.gov or mailed to:

P.O. Box 52000
Oklahoma City, OK 73152

Tags
Energy & Environment natural gasenergy pricesOklahoma Corporation Commission
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
