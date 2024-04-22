Headlines: Stitt on immigration bill, “forever chemicals” workshop & Thunder playoff win

Governor Stitt is questioning a controversial immigration bill. (KOSU)

Stitt considers veto of budget without tax cut. (Tulsa World)

Leader of the state Senate says budget work is ahead of schedule. (NewsOK)

Study shows boycott of ESG investment is costly for taxpayers. (NewsOK)

Eight Republican primaries in June could decide final winner. (Tulsa World)

Survey finds a majority of Tulsa’s homeless come from city. (Tulsa World)

Health care takes a backset for people suffering from homelessness. (Oklahoma Watch)

Cleveland County Jail inmate dies at hospital. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma prisoners confined to showers sue the Corrections Department. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail plans to go digital. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State University offers workshop on “forever chemicals”. (KOSU)

Bacone College moves forward with graduations, not closure. (Tulsa World)

Shawnee and OBU reflect on recovery one year after tornado. (NewsOK)

Turner Turnpike goes cashless on May First. (KOSU)

New investment fund looks to grow minority businesses. (NewsOK)

National alcohol retailer, Total Wine and More, looks to open in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Cost for Vinita theme park could grow to $2.5B with new changes. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo begins project in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Greenwood Cultural Center honors Osage Nation. (Tulsa World)

OKC Festival of the Arts promises big changes, but familiar feel. (NewsOK)

One of Oklahoma’s biggest music festivals returns to Norman. (NewsOK)

Heat survey calls for calls for more trees and less dense housing. (NewsOK)

Forecasters say Oklahoma could see a busy storm season. (Tulsa World)

Thunder pulls out a win to kick off its post season. (NewsOK)