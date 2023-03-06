Central Oklahoma communities receive $43.7 million in federal funding for transportation projects

ACOG awards Surface Transportation Block Grants and Transportation Alternatives Plans annually. But this year, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) provided nearly $9 million in additional support for central Oklahoma transportation projects. All three funding pools use federal money.

“Choctaw for example, they received a lot of funds for a lot of safety issues. Some flashing stop signs. Things like road striping and school zone striping,” said Rachel Meinke with ACOG. “CRRSAA was also a lot of resurfacing projects for a lot of small towns.”

The funding application process for tribes, local governments, schools and transit agencies started in September.

“We're just really excited to be able to award all of this money to our central Oklahoma municipalities and get some projects that everyone has been wanting to complete started,” Meinke said.

These three grants will provide funding for 39 total projects in 14 municipalities. Those projects include trails in Yukon and Edmond, a bike-friendly streetcar plan in Oklahoma City, school zone safety upgrades in Choctaw and accessibility improvements in Norman.

A table of funding recipients is below.