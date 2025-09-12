Find more Oklahoma music news below:
Watch the live ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT.
Watch Ken Pomeroy, Clover County and more from NPR Music's day stage at AMERICANAFEST 2025.
When Kyle Ross isn't teaching English or coaching football in Bixby, he is the lead singer and songwriter of Americana band Keyland.
Surrounded by mountains, the band plays its biggest hits at 8,000 feet.
This Saturday is Litfest at the Metropolitan Library's Downtown OKC branch. Oklahoma authors have several new releases to check out while you’re there.
On the new album Woodland Songs, Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate and the Dover Quartet collaborate on music with deep American roots.
Noeline Hofmann was playing bars after quitting her job working on a ranch when Zach Bryan came across her singing on TikTok in 2023.
KOSU and The Spy are happy to announce the launch of our new weekly music newsletter, The Spy Bulletin. The first edition will hit inboxes on Aug. 13, and subscribers can expect a new e-mail every Wednesday.
'Trust your audience': The All-American Rejects on creating music without the backing of a record labelWhen The All-American Rejects started a house party tour earlier this year, the band’s goal was to get back to their roots to promote their first new music in 10 years.
It's a slow week on the Billboard charts, but a few albums and singles are still having a huge impact, including Drake's new single, "What Did I Miss?," and the soundtrack to the Netflix original movie KPop Demon Hunters.