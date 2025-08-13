How Oklahoma musicians are shining a spotlight on Canadian singer Noeline Hofmann

The two recorded a duet of that song “Purple Gas” which kickstarted the Canadian twenty-something's country career that has continued to overlap with Oklahoma.

She toured with Stillwater's Wyatt Flores and had her first American sold-out headlining date in Tulsa earlier this year.

She’s spent this summer opening up for The Turnpike Troubadours and Zach Bryan on their European tour, and is opening for them and Oklahoma rock band Kings of Leon in San Francisco this Friday, Aug. 15.

Matthew Viriyapah spoke to her before her show in Oklahoma City at 89th Street this spring to talk about those Oklahoma connections, her song "Purple Gas" and her latest music.

On Oklahoma connections

Mercury Lounge — I had my first sold out headline tour show of all time in America.

I'm a huge Turnpike Troubadours fan. So of course I love the song "The Mercury." And so, I've kind of like had the image of the bar, that bar in my head, for years. And I always thought it'd be so cool to get to visit.

It's funny how my story has involved folks from Oklahoma and everything. So it was really special to get to play the Mercury and make my own memories there.

I had been grinding it out on the bar scene back home and had made a trip to the States— a music motivated trip to start building community down here.

But it was a video that I had luck with. It just caught some steam on TikTok.

Zach ended up coming across it and loving the song. And so we started, you know, chatting back and forth a little bit, and it just continued to snowball into another thing and another thing until it ended up on the album as a duet and then as a single.

We've become good friends and long story short, it was just a coincidence and luck.

Wyatt [Flores], we're really close in age, and it was awesome. We were coming on and out, like, jumping from two different tours.

And then we had Wyatt dates kind of smattered in between the summer. And Wyatt and I— we had similar upbringings.

And the whole crew is, is just was so good to us. And it's a super inspiring to see a young Oklahoma kid just kicking ass and taking names out there.

So it was great. I loved to be out with them.

We would sometimes cover "Shake the Frost," the Tyler Childers song.

And so that's some of my favorite memories on tour with Wyatt. I got to open at that time his biggest sold out show at the Mission Ballroom in Colorado, which was really special to be a part of that moment with him.

And on my birthday, they surprised me on stage. They made a big deal out of my birthday and bought me a bottle of Jameson's. My 21st birthday was one of my favorites out with those guys.

On lessons learned

The Oklahoma artists that I know, they're just like, don't let anybody mess around with what you're doing.

But I think it's like seeing those guys like Zach and Turnpike and Wyatt, they're themselves

They just like don't let anybody try and change or mess with what you're doing.

I'm not from Oklahoma, but it's just like, don't let anybody turn down the dial on where you're from or who you are.

Like that's some of the best advice and something that's always, like, reassuring to hear.

