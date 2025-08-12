KOSU launches The Spy Bulletin, an Oklahoma music newsletter

KOSU and The Spy are happy to announce the launch of our new weekly music newsletter, The Spy Bulletin. The first edition will hit inboxes on Aug. 13, and subscribers can expect a new e-mail every Wednesday.

The Spy Bulletin newsletter is written by Oklahoma Rock Show host Ryan LaCroix, who has been focused on Oklahoma’s music scene for the past 25 years. He ran the local music website OklahomaRock.com, has written about Oklahoma music for NPR Music and Oklahoma Today and has volunteered with Norman Music Festival for years.

“I’m so excited to launch The Spy Bulletin,” LaCroix said. “I started my website initially to create a single place where anyone could easily find concerts across the state. When I started my radio show, I wanted to give Oklahoma musicians a prime spot on the airwaves. Launching this newsletter is in the vein of both of those things, giving people a way to discover new music from the comfort of their inbox.”

The Spy Bulletin will also offer a way for people new to Oklahoma — or just new to their local music scene — to find a like-minded community of people.

“It’s so easy to get locked into your own silo, whether that’s just a daily routine, an endless social media scroll, or hateful comments online. I think people want a way out of that,” LaCroix said. “I hope this newsletter can help people find their people, by getting out and experiencing all our music scene has to offer.”

