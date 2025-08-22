4 new Oklahoma books to check out this August
- Alysha Rameera’s Her Soul For a Crown is a romantasy inspired by Sri Lankan mythology.
- Black Moses by Caleb Gayle tells the true story of Edward McCabe and his attempt to make Oklahoma a Black state in the early 20th century. Listen to my interview with Gayle here.
- Meg Myers Morgan’s The Inconvenient Unraveling of Gemma Sinclair is about a woman whose postpartum depression and an accident with her newborn son set off a chain reaction.
- In Sanctuary of Sound, Teresa Knox tells the history of the historic Tulsa landmark, The Church Studio, that was once owned by Leon Russell.