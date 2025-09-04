Keyland's Kyle Ross: Bixby football coach & Americana songwriter

They are opening up for The Droptines this Friday in Oklahoma City and will be playing Tiny Porch in Tulsa on Saturday.

Matthew Viriyapah spoke to Ross before his show in Oklahoma City at Scissortail Park in June, opening up for Wilderado.

On coaching football and teaching English

I teach eighth grade English in Bixby, Oklahoma, and then I coach junior high and high school football.

This will be my sixth school year coming up in the fall in six football seasons. But it's been great. The football staff is really, really good. And it's been my first coaching job.

And they've been awesome to me. And we've been very successful in the time that I've been there. And it's been a great learning experience.

They've all been really supportive and actually they're pretty routine concert-goers. They rarely miss shows, a lot of the coaches I work with, which is awesome.

I've always liked writing– and that's kind of why I chose to teach English because it was just the subject that I was the best at. So yeah, in that sense, teaching scratches that same part of my brain, that same itch that songwriting does.

On Americana music

I think there's a stigma maybe around Americana music that it's like an old guy with a guitar. But I think at the heart of that, it's songwriting and it's just music that's traditionally American.

So I try to focus on songwriting first and then the stuff that falls into that musically just kind of, you know, guitar based music for the most part.

Sam (Westhoff) has produced all our music from the get-go. He now lives in Nashville.

He's from Tulsa and is doing awesome stuff himself. His project is called HAFFWAY. So that's his project, but he produces for a ton of Nashville people now and people all over the world.

I think we, generally speaking, have more fun than anybody else.

