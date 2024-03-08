© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Super Tuesday, Deer Creek fundraiser, minimum wage state question and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Super Tuesday results in the state's Presidential Primaries, controversy over a fundraiser at Deer Creek Schools when a viral video showed kids licking peanut butter off the toes of other kids and a bill to keep Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur in her position.

The trio also discusses a decision by the State Supreme Court to approve an initiative petition to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2029 and Bristow Republican Representative Kyle Hilbert named House Speaker for 2025 making him the youngest Oklahoman to hold that position.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics 2024 ElectionsOklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionBlayne ArthurKyle Hilbertminimum wageK-12 schools
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content