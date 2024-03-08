Super Tuesday, Deer Creek fundraiser, minimum wage state question and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Super Tuesday results in the state's Presidential Primaries, controversy over a fundraiser at Deer Creek Schools when a viral video showed kids licking peanut butter off the toes of other kids and a bill to keep Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur in her position.

The trio also discusses a decision by the State Supreme Court to approve an initiative petition to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2029 and Bristow Republican Representative Kyle Hilbert named House Speaker for 2025 making him the youngest Oklahoman to hold that position.