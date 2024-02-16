ClassWallet lawsuit dropped, Swadley's indictments, grocery sales tax and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond dropped a second lawsuit by Gov. Kevin Stitt over misspend COVID-19 education funds, a multicounty grand jury indicts three people with Swadley's Bar-B-Q in regard to controversial operations at state park restaurants and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat using a report on food prices to push for a grocery sales tax.

The trio also discusses a vote by Senate Republicans to pick new leadership in the 2025 session and Republican Erick Harris winning a narrow victory in a deep red west Edmond district.