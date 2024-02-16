© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KOSU answer phones in OKC between March 8 - 14!
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

ClassWallet lawsuit dropped, Swadley's indictments, grocery sales tax and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond dropped a second lawsuit by Gov. Kevin Stitt over misspend COVID-19 education funds, a multicounty grand jury indicts three people with Swadley's Bar-B-Q in regard to controversial operations at state park restaurants and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat using a report on food prices to push for a grocery sales tax.

The trio also discusses a vote by Senate Republicans to pick new leadership in the 2025 session and Republican Erick Harris winning a narrow victory in a deep red west Edmond district.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin StittGentner DrummondRyan WaltersOklahoma Tourism & Recreation Departmentgrocery storestaxesOklahoma's 2024 legislative session
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content