© 2023 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

New Thunder arena vote, Ryan Walters, Stitt's DEI ban and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published December 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Oklahoma City voters overwhelmingly supporting a measure to use a penny sales tax to build a new downtown arena for the Thunder, State Rep. Mark McBride fighting with Superintendent Ryan Walters' aide over what McBride calls immaturity and a lack of transparency and Walters criticizing the Tulsa School Board for hiring Ebony Johnson as the full time leader of the district.

The trip also discusses an executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt prohibiting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in colleges, as well as calls by the State Pardon and Parole Board for stiffer commutation requirements.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma City ThunderNBAOklahoma CityOklahoma Department of EducationRyan WaltersTulsa Public SchoolsKevin StittdiversityPardon and Parole Board
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content