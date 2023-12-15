New Thunder arena vote, Ryan Walters, Stitt's DEI ban and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Oklahoma City voters overwhelmingly supporting a measure to use a penny sales tax to build a new downtown arena for the Thunder, State Rep. Mark McBride fighting with Superintendent Ryan Walters' aide over what McBride calls immaturity and a lack of transparency and Walters criticizing the Tulsa School Board for hiring Ebony Johnson as the full time leader of the district.

The trip also discusses an executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt prohibiting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in colleges, as well as calls by the State Pardon and Parole Board for stiffer commutation requirements.