Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Stitt's special session, Oklahoma's abortion ban, new Thunder arena and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's calls for the legislature to meet in special session to talk about tax reform, an Oklahoma woman filing a complaint against health groups stemming from the state's abortion ban and a Texas Republican presidential candidate wants a judge to remove Donald Trump from the Oklahoma ballot.

The trio also discusses the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority getting approval for its Norman extension project from the state Bond Council and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announcing a plan to build a new arena for the Thunder basketball team.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin Stitttaxesabortionreproductive care in Oklahomareproductive care 2024 ElectionsDonald TrumpOklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)NormanOklahoma City ThunderOklahoma City
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
