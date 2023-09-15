Stitt's special session, Oklahoma's abortion ban, new Thunder arena and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's calls for the legislature to meet in special session to talk about tax reform, an Oklahoma woman filing a complaint against health groups stemming from the state's abortion ban and a Texas Republican presidential candidate wants a judge to remove Donald Trump from the Oklahoma ballot.

The trio also discusses the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority getting approval for its Norman extension project from the state Bond Council and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announcing a plan to build a new arena for the Thunder basketball team.