© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

State of Emergency declaration, Indian Child Welfare Act, Land Office report and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published June 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a State of Emergency signed by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat one hour after discovering he was in charge of the state because of the absence of Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, and the U.S. Supreme Court letting the Indian Child Welfare Act stand.

The trio also discusses questions from lawmakers to officials with the Land Office after a report from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency over investments in a local company, and could the recent endorsement by Stitt for presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis result in a cabinet position?

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Tulsasevere weatherGreg TreatKevin StittMatt PinnellIndian Child Welfare Act (ICWA)U.S. Supreme CourtCommissioners of Land OfficeRon DeSantis2024 Elections
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel