State of Emergency declaration, Indian Child Welfare Act, Land Office report and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a State of Emergency signed by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat one hour after discovering he was in charge of the state because of the absence of Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, and the U.S. Supreme Court letting the Indian Child Welfare Act stand.

The trio also discusses questions from lawmakers to officials with the Land Office after a report from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency over investments in a local company, and could the recent endorsement by Stitt for presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis result in a cabinet position?