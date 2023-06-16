© 2021 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Stitt endorses DeSantis, House extends special session, medical marijuana bill vetoed and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's endorsement of presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, the State House overriding Stitt's veto of tribal license compacts as well as extending the time for the special session and Stitt's veto of a bill to extend the operations of the Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

The trio also discusses Stitt's veto of an omnibus medical marijuana bill, and the approval of a Catholic charter school opens the door for other non-Christian groups to apply for taxpayer dollars to open their own institutions.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin StittRon DeSantis2024 ElectionsIndigenous peoplesmedical marijuanacharter schools
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
