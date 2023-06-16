Stitt endorses DeSantis, House extends special session, medical marijuana bill vetoed and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's endorsement of presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, the State House overriding Stitt's veto of tribal license compacts as well as extending the time for the special session and Stitt's veto of a bill to extend the operations of the Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

The trio also discusses Stitt's veto of an omnibus medical marijuana bill, and the approval of a Catholic charter school opens the door for other non-Christian groups to apply for taxpayer dollars to open their own institutions.