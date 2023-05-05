© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Superintendent Ryan Walters, education funding, OETA operations vetoed and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published May 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Superintendent Ryan Walters finally testifying before lawmakers during a House Appropriations & Budget Committee and the House passing a tax credit voucher bill for private and home school families while rejecting a teacher pay raise.

The trio also discusses Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill to continue operations for Oklahoma's public television station, OETA, and his veto of a bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation and other school events.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma's 2023 legislative sessionKevin StittRyan Walterseducation fundingschool choiceteacher payK-12 schoolsOETAIndigenous peoples
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
