Superintendent Ryan Walters, education funding, OETA operations vetoed and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Superintendent Ryan Walters finally testifying before lawmakers during a House Appropriations & Budget Committee and the House passing a tax credit voucher bill for private and home school families while rejecting a teacher pay raise.

The trio also discusses Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill to continue operations for Oklahoma's public television station, OETA, and his veto of a bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation and other school events.