Richard Glossip clemency denied, McCurtain County scandal, Stitt's education compromise and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about death row inmate Richard Glossip failing to get clemency from the Pardon and Parole Board despite pleas from Attorney General Gentner Drummond along with several state officials and Gov. Kevin Stitt searching for all "legal avenues" to remove McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy after Clardy was caught on tape with other county officials in making racist and hateful remarks.

The trio also discusses an education plan swiftly passed by the House and on to the Senate despite rocky issues between all leaders from both chambers as well as the governor's office and State Superintendent Ryan Walters has again been called to testify before lawmakers even as he releases a plan to get more teachers into the classroom.