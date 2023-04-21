McCurtain County scandal, veto override, Panasonic deal and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the scandal in McCurtain County where several officials were recorded making racist and hateful statements, the State Senate overriding the governor's veto on a $600M appropriation of funds to the Health Care Authority and Panasonic inking a deal to build an electric vehicle plant in Pryor, but only is the state makes more than $245M in infrastructure investments.

The trio also talks about Gov. Kevin Stitt disbanding the Interagency Council on Homelessness and State Superintendent Ryan Walter refusing to meet before state lawmakers.