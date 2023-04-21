© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TWIOP.jpg
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

McCurtain County scandal, veto override, Panasonic deal and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published April 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the scandal in McCurtain County where several officials were recorded making racist and hateful statements, the State Senate overriding the governor's veto on a $600M appropriation of funds to the Health Care Authority and Panasonic inking a deal to build an electric vehicle plant in Pryor, but only is the state makes more than $245M in infrastructure investments.

The trio also talks about Gov. Kevin Stitt disbanding the Interagency Council on Homelessness and State Superintendent Ryan Walter refusing to meet before state lawmakers.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics racismOklahoma's 2023 legislative sessionKevin StitthomelessnessRyan Walters
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel