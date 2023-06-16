Oklahoma Gov. Stitt endorsed DeSantis for president. Could that lead to a Cabinet position?

Despite his recent endorsement of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, history suggests Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt shouldn’t count on receiving a political appointment for it.

The Oklahoman reports that since the 1980s, no Oklahoma governors have been chosen for Cabinet roles, even after endorsing candidates who won their presidential elections.

That includes Republican Mary Fallin who endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and Democrat Brad Henry who endorsed Barack Obama in 2008.

Stitt endorsed DeSantis at a Tulsa rally last weekend.

In April, Stitt told the conservative online publication The Daily Caller he would be interested in holding the positions of Secretary of Energy or Secretary of the Interior.

"When your president asks you to do something, it’s hard to say no," Stitt said. "If I could be helpful and the president wanted me to do something, I'm sure I would very, very strongly consider it."

Former Oklahoma governors' track records suggest those appointments wouldn't be a guarantee for Stitt if DeSantis wins in 2024.

The last Oklahoma statewide elected official to hold a cabinet role was former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who resigned from his job as head of the EPA during the Trump administration in 2018 amid a litany of ethical questions.